10 Cleveland Clambakes to Hit this Season 

When: Every Friday and Saturday night in October
Menu: One dozen clams, field greens salad, corn on the cob, redskin potatoes, 1 & 1/4 lb. Maine lobster, and pumpkin bread pudding
Cost: $50.00
Reservations suggested by calling (330) 867-2555. Stop in at 1970 W Market St.
When: Every Saturday in October from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Menu: 1 lb. of clams, mesquite chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, southwest corn, and homemade bread (substitute an eight-ounce steak for $3.99).
Price: $17.00
No reservations required. Find Grumpy’s at 2621 W 14th Street, Tremont, and at (216) 241-5025.
When: Sunday, Oct. 12, starts at 3 p.m.
Menu: 1 dozen middleneck clams with broth, ½ roasted chicken or an 8-ounce New York strip steak, New England clam chowder, corn on the cob, baked sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, and a dessert.
Cost: $35.00
Find Stone Mad Pub at 1306 West 65th St., (216) 281-6500.
When: Served every Friday and Saturday night in October.
Menu: First Course - Homemade clam chowder. Second Course – One dozen middle neck clams. Third Course - Choice of: Bruno’s special roasted ½ chicken ($22.00) or a perfectly grilled steak ($30.00), as well as sweet corn on the cob, baked sweet potato, homemade white clam pasta. Fourth Course - Chef Bruno’s choice of house dessert.
Price: $22.00 - $32.00
Reservations required by calling (216) 961-7087 or stopping in at 2644 W 41st Street.
When: Monday - Saturday after 5 p.m. and Sunday after 4 p.m.
Menu: Clambake – one dozen clams, half a roasted chicken, corn, potatoes, and bread. Lobsterbake - 1 and 1/4 lobster, eight clams, corn, potatoes, and bread.
Cost: Clambake is $29.00 and Lobsterbake is $42.00 (Sunday and Thursday lobsterbakes are $32.00)
Don’s Lighthouse is located at 8509 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, (216)961.6700
When: Sunday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (located in the lot next to The South Side)
Menu: 1/2 chicken, 1 dozen clams, potatoes, coleslaw, corn, clam chowder and a roll. Extra clams are $9 per dozen. There will also be a cash bar with $2 beer specials.
Cost: $35 pre-sale and $40 day of event.
Find the South Side at 2207 W. 11th Street, Tremont, (216) 937-2288
When: Saturday, Oct. 18 from 3 – 6 p.m.
Menu: One dozen clams, choice of chicken or steak, baked potato, corn on the cob, and clam chowder. Extra clams are $7.00.
Cost: $20.00 (chicken) or $25.00(steak)
Limited tickets are available and can be purchased at the Parkview which is located at 1261 West 58th Street. Call (216) 961-1341 for more information. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 16.
When: Saturdays (3 p.m. – 11 p.m.) and Sundays (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.), through Oct. 26.
Menu: Clambake – One dozen steamed clams or lobster tail, half a grilled organic chicken, Ohio sweet corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, cup of Manhattan clam chowder. Lobsterbake - 1.5 pound Maine lobster, Ohio sweet corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, cup of Manhattan clam chowder. Dozen steamed clams (an additional $7 with your lobsterbake or entrée order).
Cost: $25.00 Clambake / $35.00 Lobsterbake
Find all this at 1785 Merwin Ave.
When: October 24 - 26, Friday starting at 3 p.m., Saturday & Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
Menu: Choose from a half slab of St. Louis ribs ($21.29), 12 oz. strip steak ($23.49) one dozen clams ($22.29), BBQ half chicken($18.29), or twin 4.5 oz. lobster tails($29.29). All bakes come with: Choice of baked potato or sweet potato, cup of New England clam chowder, one dozen clams, corn on the cob, and garlic bread.
Find Winks at 25800 Central Pkwy and at (216)454-0380.
When: Sundays through Oct. 26, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Menu: Endless portions of black garlic clam chowder, salad, cornbread, corn on the cob, whipped potatoes, roasted chicken, and pumpkin spice cream puffs, plus one dozen littleneck clams with butter and broth.
Price: $28.95 per person, 13 years and up, $14.95 for those age 8 - 12 and $8.95 for 3 - 7 years. Additional dozen clams, $9; a 6-ounce tenderloin, $10
Visit them at 8960 Wilcox Dr., Twinsburg, (330) 486-2583.
