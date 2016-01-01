Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email

10 Cleveland Clambakes to Hit this Season 

By Jason Beudert | 10 Images
Photo via Ken Stewart's, Facebook

When: Every Friday and Saturday night in October

Menu: One dozen clams, field greens salad, corn on the cob, redskin potatoes, 1 & 1/4 lb. Maine lobster, and pumpkin bread pudding

Cost: $50.00

Reservations suggested by calling (330) 867-2555. Stop in at 1970 W Market St.

Photo via Grumpy's

When: Every Saturday in October from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Menu: 1 lb. of clams, mesquite chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, southwest corn, and homemade bread (substitute an eight-ounce steak for $3.99).

Price: $17.00

No reservations required. Find Grumpy’s at 2621 W 14th Street, Tremont, and at (216) 241-5025.

Photo via Flickr Creative Commons

When: Sunday, Oct. 12, starts at 3 p.m.

Menu: 1 dozen middleneck clams with broth, ½ roasted chicken or an 8-ounce New York strip steak, New England clam chowder, corn on the cob, baked sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, and a dessert.

Cost: $35.00

Find Stone Mad Pub at 1306 West 65th St., (216) 281-6500.

Photo via Bruno's

When: Served every Friday and Saturday night in October.

Menu: First Course - Homemade clam chowder. Second Course – One dozen middle neck clams. Third Course - Choice of: Bruno’s special roasted ½ chicken ($22.00) or a perfectly grilled steak ($30.00), as well as sweet corn on the cob, baked sweet potato, homemade white clam pasta. Fourth Course - Chef Bruno’s choice of house dessert.

Price: $22.00 - $32.00

Reservations required by calling (216) 961-7087 or stopping in at 2644 W 41st Street.

Photo via Don's Lighthouse, Facebook

When: Monday - Saturday after 5 p.m. and Sunday after 4 p.m.

Menu: Clambake – one dozen clams, half a roasted chicken, corn, potatoes, and bread. Lobsterbake - 1 and 1/4 lobster, eight clams, corn, potatoes, and bread.

Cost: Clambake is $29.00 and Lobsterbake is $42.00 (Sunday and Thursday lobsterbakes are $32.00)

Don’s Lighthouse is located at 8509 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, (216)961.6700

Photo via Flickr Creative Commons

When: Sunday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (located in the lot next to The South Side)

Menu: 1/2 chicken, 1 dozen clams, potatoes, coleslaw, corn, clam chowder and a roll. Extra clams are $9 per dozen. There will also be a cash bar with $2 beer specials.

Cost: $35 pre-sale and $40 day of event.

Find the South Side at 2207 W. 11th Street, Tremont, (216) 937-2288

Photo via Flickr Creative Commons

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Menu: One dozen clams, choice of chicken or steak, baked potato, corn on the cob, and clam chowder. Extra clams are $7.00.

Cost: $20.00 (chicken) or $25.00(steak)

Limited tickets are available and can be purchased at the Parkview which is located at 1261 West 58th Street. Call (216) 961-1341 for more information. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 16.

Photo via Flickr Creative Commons

When: Saturdays (3 p.m. – 11 p.m.) and Sundays (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.), through Oct. 26.

Menu: Clambake – One dozen steamed clams or lobster tail, half a grilled organic chicken, Ohio sweet corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, cup of Manhattan clam chowder. Lobsterbake - 1.5 pound Maine lobster, Ohio sweet corn on the cob, roasted potatoes, cup of Manhattan clam chowder. Dozen steamed clams (an additional $7 with your lobsterbake or entrée order).

Cost: $25.00 Clambake / $35.00 Lobsterbake

Find all this at 1785 Merwin Ave.

Photo via Winks, Facebook

When: October 24 - 26, Friday starting at 3 p.m., Saturday & Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Menu: Choose from a half slab of St. Louis ribs ($21.29), 12 oz. strip steak ($23.49) one dozen clams ($22.29), BBQ half chicken($18.29), or twin 4.5 oz. lobster tails($29.29). All bakes come with: Choice of baked potato or sweet potato, cup of New England clam chowder, one dozen clams, corn on the cob, and garlic bread.

Find Winks at 25800 Central Pkwy and at (216)454-0380.

Photo via Flickr Creative Commons

When: Sundays through Oct. 26, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Menu: Endless portions of black garlic clam chowder, salad, cornbread, corn on the cob, whipped potatoes, roasted chicken, and pumpkin spice cream puffs, plus one dozen littleneck clams with butter and broth.

Price: $28.95 per person, 13 years and up, $14.95 for those age 8 - 12 and $8.95 for 3 - 7 years. Additional dozen clams, $9; a 6-ounce tenderloin, $10

Visit them at 8960 Wilcox Dr., Twinsburg, (330) 486-2583.

More slideshows
12 Eerie Photos of the Randall Park Mall
10 Things Going on this Weekend in Cleveland (January 16 - 18)
31 Vintage Photos of Kids Growing Up in Cleveland
16 Photos of the Tragically Hip Performing at House of Blues
1/10
Photo via Ken Stewart's, Facebook

When: Every Friday and Saturday night in October

Menu: One dozen clams, field greens salad, corn on the cob, redskin potatoes, 1 & 1/4 lb. Maine lobster, and pumpkin bread pudding

Cost: $50.00

Reservations suggested by calling (330) 867-2555. Stop in at 1970 W Market St.

Play Slideshow

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation