October 24, 2014
Slideshows » News, Blogs
10 of Our Favorite Pierogi Spots in Greater Cleveland
By Jason Beudert | 10 Images
Photo via Prosperity
Made the traditional way, Prosperity's pierogies are stuffed with dry ricotta and topped with sauteed onions and melted cheese. Give them a try at Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Dr., Tremont, 216.937.1938.
Photo via Pierogies of Cleveland
100 percent worth the drive, "POC" offers 27 gourmet inspired selections of pierogies. Sold in a six pack, "POC" is a great place to grab some authentic pierogies to enjoy at home. Try the "Sloppy Joe" pierogi. Stop in at Pierogies of Cleveland
4131 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, 330.659.4309.
Photo via Pierogi Palace
Pierogie Palace located in the West Side Market throws the rule book out on traditional ingredients. We recommend the crab meat pierogie. Pierogi Palace
See for yourself at 1979 W. 25th Street, Ohio City, 216.861.9800.
Photo via Little Polish Diner
This Parma legend might be little, but the pierogies are larger than life. We suggest the sauerkraut and mushroom pierogi. Dig in at 5772 Ridge Rd, Parma.
Photo via Yelp, Colin M.
Garfield Heights has a pierogi secret and its called Sophie's Choice Pierogi Company. We suggest the sweet cheese pierogies. Grab some for yourself at 4361 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights, 216.341.5910.
Photo via University Inn
For over a decade, the Sokolowski family at University Inn in Tremont has been making pierogies in-house finished with what they coined "a butter jacuzzi." Stop in at Sokolowski's University Inn
1201 University Rd., Tremont, 216.771.9236.
Photo via Instagram, Ashley Smith
The Slovenian landmark is not only known for their schnitzel, but there pierogies served with a side of apple sauce are mouth-watering. Stop in today at 1401 E. 55th St., Cleveland, 216.881.4181.
Photo via TripAdvisor, Ghostly Manor
The Iron Chef pays homage to our staple food with Lola's beef cheek pierogi with wild mushrooms and a horseradish creme fraiche. Dig in at 2058 E. 4th St., Cleveland, 216.621.5652.
Photo via Perla
This coveted eastern European pierogi recipe at Perla's is the main reason this is the go-to place for folks looking for peirogies for a special event or party. Try the potato and cottage cheese "piergoies by the dozen." Stop in today at 5380 State Rd., Parma.
Photo via Rudy's
Since 1948, Rudy's has been representing Parma with delicious pierogies like spinach & mozzarella and apple! Try some today at 5580 Ridge Rd, Parma.
1/10
Photo via Prosperity
Made the traditional way, Prosperity's pierogies are stuffed with dry ricotta and topped with sauteed onions and melted cheese. Give them a try at Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Dr., Tremont, 216.937.1938.