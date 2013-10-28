15 Real Northeast Ohio Haunted Places 

Photo Courtesy of yawnyawn007 via Instagram

Cleveland’s Old Chestnut Grove Cemetery has many ghosts and haunted areas. There is said to be a grave of a witch that is sunken into the ground and located next to a big, old tree. She may have been executed in the cemetery as well. The townspeople put an iron fence around the grave instead of installing a headstone. The burial site is reportedly difficult to find, as the fence no longer exists. However, beware of going on a witch hunt. Legend has it that if you get too close to the grave, something terrible will happen to you.