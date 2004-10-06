October 06, 2004 News » News Lead

A Brave Never Tells 

Strange and erotic tales from inside the Boy Scouts' most secret society.

By

Tools

I learned about masturbation from an old man in a loincloth when I was 16. He wore a black wig, and every inch of his body was painted red. He was trying hard to imitate an American Indian, but to me, he…

full article »

Comments (36)

Showing 1-12 of 36

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 36

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Decoding the Cleveland Prestige Machine Read More

  2. 25 New Restaurants, Breweries and Bars We're Looking Forward to This Summer in Cleveland Read More

  3. Cleveland's Infant Mortality Rate, Especially Among African-Americans, Ranks As Poorly as Third World Nations. Christin Farmer and Her Team are Working to Change That Read More

  4. Three Northeast Ohio Mothers Recount the Pain of Giving Their Children Up for Adoption, and the Journey Toward Reunion Many Years Later Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

  • Dead Wrong

    Coroner Elizabeth Balraj claims to speak for the dead. Critics say she lets police and prosecutors put the words in her mouth.
    • by Kevin Hoffman
    • Sep 15, 2004

  • Heimlich's Maneuver

    Henry Heimlich is Ohio's most revered doctor. He may also be the most dangerous. Ask his colleagues -- and his son.
    • by Thomas Francis
    • Aug 11, 2004
  • More »

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Indians vs. Cincinnati Reds @ Progressive Field

    • Wed., May 24

  • Staff Pick
    Indians vs. Kansas City Royals @ Progressive Field

    • Fri., May 26

  • Staff Pick
    Indians vs. Oakland Athletics @ Progressive Field

    • Mon., May 29
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation