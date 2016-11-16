November 16, 2016 Dining » Dining Lead

A Centuries-old Asian Tradition is the Main Dish at Ushabu in Tremont 

By

Tools

I glanced over at my tablemate as she proceeded to add one ingredient after another into her pot of simmering broth. Vegetables, tofu, meat, udon noodles — all of it left to languish in the roiling concoction like some kind of Yankee…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Best Cubanos and Puerto Rican Food in Town Shine at the New Location of Caribe Bake Shop Read More

  2. Local Chefs Battle to Win Flavor's Culinary Showdown Read More

  3. Old City Libations Expands Food Menu Read More

  4. Eastern European Food, Beer and Cheer Make Hansa a Hit Read More

  5. New Additions Showcase Tradition at Le Bistro du Beaujolais Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    A Place at the Table @ Cleveland Museum of Natural History

  • Staff Pick
    Behind the Camera @ InterContinental Hotel

    • Fri., Dec. 2

  • Staff Pick
    Holiday Bar Blast (Food/Drink)

    • Fri., Dec. 2
More »

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation