Akron Art Museum Exhibit Pays Homage to Iconic Art Magazine 

Founded by artists Attaboy and Annie Owens 12 years ago, Hi-Fructose is arguably one of the most popular quarterly art magazines in print. Today, Hi-Fructose is well known as a reliable source for discovering new, emerging artists, as well as showcasing the latest works by renowned contemporary artists. Rather than focusing on a specific genre, the San Francisco-based magazine showcases artists who transcend mainstream categories or trends. Despite this lack of specificity in its coverage, the magazine has established a clear yet eclectic, genre-bending brand. After more than a decade, Hi-Fructose has become synonymous with cutting-edge contemporary art.

To celebrate its achievements, Hi-Fructose and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art have collaborated on a touring exhibition of work by artists featured in the magazine's pages. Last May, Turn the Page: The First Ten Years of Hi-Fructose debuted at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art. Now it makes its first and only stop in the Midwest with a visit to the Akron Art Museum. To celebrate, the museum hosts a free opening-night party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 10, including a performance by internationally renowned, New York-based artist Olek.

As diverse as the artists themselves, the works vary greatly in both media and subject matter, influenced by everything from art history and pop culture to globalization and current politics. Turn the Page allows viewers to experience these works beyond the paper or digital screens upon which they are typically presented by Hi-Fructose.

"This exhibition offers the opportunity to experience those original artworks directly—to see the glittering surface of Camille Rose Garcia's painting, the ornate frame around Mark Ryden's painting, textures in a work by Shepard Fairey or the minute detail in Kris Kuksi's sculpture," says Akron Art Museum's assistant curator Elizabeth Carney. "In person, the artists' skill and the richness of these contemporary paintings, drawings and sculptures are even more evident."

Turn the Page features work by 51 artists from throughout the U.S., as well as around the world. A world-class exhibition, Northeast Ohio is extremely fortunate to be hosting this special collection of artwork. With work by contemporary artists like Kehinde Wiley, Beth Cavener and Shepard Fairey, to say this show is "worth the drive" to Akron would be a severe understatement. Not just for the typical art crowd and historians, Turn the Page features work that is not only skillful and thoughtful, but fun and accessible to everyone.

Following Friday's free opening night party, Turn the Page remains on view through May 7. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors (65 and older) and free for members, children 17 and under and Blue Star Families. Admission is free every Thursday, and a discount is available for Metro riders.

Turn the Page: The First Ten Years of Hi-Fructose

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, 330-376-9185, akronartmuseum.org