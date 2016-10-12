Annual Art Show Will Highlight Work of AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland 

The AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, an affiliate of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, serves more than 15,000 people each year, including more than 1,200 intensive case management clients. Established 1983, the AIDS Taskforce is the oldest AIDS service provider in Ohio, and is Cleveland's primary provider of education, prevention, case management, housing, advocacy and research for and to people living with HIV and AIDS. Each year, the organization hosts ArtCares, its signature fundraiser. The event supports its programs and helps create awareness in the community. Under new leadership and vision, ArtCares 2016 begins at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Slovenian Workmen's Home at 15335 Waterloo Rd.

"As the HIV/AIDS epidemic continues into its 35th year, our work continues, and it continues to change," says interim executive director LaRaun T. Clayton. "ArtCares has been a way for the AIDS Taskforce to engage the community by highlighting our daily work. As the impact of the virus changes, our vision for our events changes to ensure we are including as much of the Greater Cleveland community as possible. Our work is not done, and we need people from all demographics to know that."

In an effort to make the event more affordable and accessible to more members of the community, organizers have lowered tickets to $35 per person. The centerpiece of the annual event continues to be the curated art by professional artists living in or with connections to Northeast Ohio. However, this year artists will sell their work and split proceeds with the AIDS Taskforce. The event also includes entertainment courtesy of Oldboy, DJ Saint and other musical acts.

Organized by John Farina and Adam Tully of the Maria Neil Art Project, the exhibition includes many of the gallery's represented artists. ArtCares 2016 features new work by Leslye Arian, Cathie Bleck, Justin Brennan, Hilary Gent, Bridget Ginley, Riley Kemerling, Michelangelo Lovelace, Adam Markanovic, Liz Maugans, Madelaine Mavec, Eric Rippert, Paul Sydorenko, Charity Thomas and Daiv Whaley.

"John and I are as committed as ever to promote the artists of Cleveland," says Adam Tully, co-owner of the Maria Neil Art Project. "Our relationship with the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland is yet another opportunity to help promote the talented local artists we work with to a brand new community. And with the new commission structure put in place for this event, artists will no longer feel like they are 'giving something for nothing' because they will be getting something back. The artist is giving something to the Taskforce and in return the Taskforce is recognizing this giving of time and talent with a proper commission. The artists whose work will be at ArtCares reflect the diversity one would expect in our community. It will not disappoint!"

Proceeds from ArtCares will help the AIDS Taskforce with services and programs, including a food pantry, which provides much-needed support for a community "in which illness most often coincides with poverty."

For tickets and more information, call the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland at 216-621-0766 (ext. 2915) or visit bit.ly/artcares2016.

This fall, the talented local artists of the Northern Ohio Illustrators Society have published a new, fully illustrated cookbook. Just in time for the holidays, the book doubles as a directory of the region's talented illustrators. Each entry includes a glimpse into each artist's unique personality and drawing style. Cooking It Up in Cleveland contains 38 recipes and accompanying illustrations, as well as artist bios and a directory of members with their contact info and websites. The full-color, ring-bound book is designed for easy use while cooking.

"In the nearly two decades since this society was formed, our industry has seen amazing change in the way we create images and the media in which those images are published," says NOIS president Ron Hill. "One-third of these illustrations were created digitally, and of the remaining, many were finished with digital color or effects. Paper or pixels, watercolor or WACOM, Prismacolor or Apple Pencil, there is an amazing range of technical applications displayed in this directory."

The book's table of contents is divided into six categories: Salads ; Breakfast, Soups and Chilis; Main Dishes; Side Dishes; Desserts and Snacks; and Beverages.

"This book was the idea of the board: Karen Sandstrom, Nancy Lick, Cristina Bruce Kaiser, George Kocar and Jaime Lombardo. I would like to extend special thanks to Jaime Lombardo for his organizational and layout skills, and for managing production."

Cooking It Up in Cleveland retails for $15, and is currently available at five retail locations:

The Art Gallery, 4134 Erie St., Willoughby, 440-946-8001;

Mac's Backs Books, 1820 Coventry Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-2665;

Valley Art Center Gift Shop, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls, 440-247-7507;

The Learned Owl Book Shop, 204 North Main St., Hudson, 330-653-2252;

and BAYarts, 28795 Lake Rd., Bay Village, 440-871-6543.

Additionally, the book will be featured at the Indie Author Conference & Showcase from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the auditorium of the Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library (2121 Snow Rd., Parma, 216-661-4240).

"The aim of our society has always been multi-faceted: social, informational and supportive," Hill explains. "We share experience, knowledge and skills with one another. We try to focus programming on technique, in both marketing and art skills. This book displays both of those aims: Certainly sharing a meal or recipe is a social activity, and this book is a resource of illustration talent in the Northern Ohio region. It is our hope that those readers employed in advertising or publishing or media roles will phone, email or text some of the illustrators herein for that next unique commission or project."