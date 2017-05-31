Apparently Actors Don't Get a Summer Vacation, Given All the Action at Local Theaters 

You'll probably have to pull yourself out of the pool now and then this summer. So after you towel off, why not head to some of the local stages and check out the interesting fare they're providing?

Red Ash Mosaic

Cleveland Public Theatre

May 25 to June 17

Raymond Bobgan is back with one of his mysterious, haunting and always challenging original creations. Look at it this way: You won't see anything like it anywhere else.

Really, Really

Beck Center

June 2 to July 2

A contemporary drama loosely based on the Duke lacrosse scandal. Sexual politics and class warfare ignite on campus in this comic/tragedy.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

Blank Canvas Theatre

June 9 to June 24

Albert and Pablo, just sitting around and talking. That's Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso, as conceived by playwright and comedian Steve Martin. It's a heady chat between these two, who are twenty-somethings in 1903.

Carousel

Mercury Theatre Company

June 9 to June 24

The classic stage love story by Rodgers and Hammerstein, mounted by this small but determined theater company that always pops up in the summer with interesting shows.

9 to 5 The Musical

Porthouse Theatre

June 15 to July 1

Based on the hit movie from the 1980s, this musical tracks three female co-workers who are out to change the balance of power in their office.

The Taming of the Shrew

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival

June 16 to July 2

The battle of the sexes is truly a battle royal in this Shakespeare classic. Played in the open air, at various sites around town. And it's free!

How to Be a Respectable Junkie

Dobama Theatre

June 15 to July 2

An in-depth look at the troubled soul of a man in the grips of heroin addiction. Based on real-life events and written by Cleveland playwright Greg Vovos.

An Impending Rupture of the Belly

None Too Fragile Theater

June 23 to July 8

A black comedy featuring oddball concepts and sardonic dialog. In other words, an average night at NTF.

The Miracle Worker

Oberlin Summer Theater Festival

June 16 to July 30 (free, but make reservations)

The timeless drama based on Helen Keller's autobiography is always an emotionally charged experience.

As You Like It

Ohio Shakespeare Festival

June 30 to July 16 (free)

Shakespeare's enduring romantic comedy, performed outdoors on the lovely grounds of the Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens. Cue the bullfrogs!

Barefoot in the Park

Oberlin Summer Theater Festival

June 30 to July 28 (free, but make reservations)

This Neil Simon romantic comedy had the longest Broadway run of any of Simon's comedies.

Ain't Misbehavin'

Porthouse Theatre

July 6 to July 22

The sassy, toe-tapping tribute to jazz great Fats Waller, including songs from his career in clubs, concert stages and Hollywood.

The Testament of Mary

Mamai Theatre

July 5 to July 23

Pivotal events in the life of Jesus Christ, as told by his mom and performed by Anne McEvoy.

City of Angels

Beck Center

July 7 to August 13

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, this is a tribute to 1940s film noir, with two plots running simultaneously.

La Cage Aux Folles

Mercury Theatre Company

July 7 to July 22

The gay owners of a drag club agree to "play it straight" for a dinner with their son's potential in-laws. Starring Mercury co-founders Brian Marshall and Pierre-Jacques Brault.

Neighbors

Convergence-Continuum Theater

July 7 to July 29

Part minstrel show, part family drama and part tragic farce, this play takes on racial rage in a provocative way.

The Winter's Tale

Oberlin Summer Theater Festival

July 14 to July 29 (free, but make reservations)

This could cool you off this summer as obsession and redemption, along with tragedy and comedy, weave together in an imaginary world.

Macbeth

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival

July 21 to August 6 (free)

The Scottish Play, or The Bard's Play: Call it what you will, it returns to outdoor stages around town. And remember, all CSF shows are free!

Newsies

Porthouse Theatre

July 27 to August 13

Adapted from the Disney film, it's the musical about newsboys (remember them?) fighting the bigwigs at newspapers (remember them?).

The Winter's Tale

Ohio Shakespeare Festival

July 28 to August 13

Didn't get enough Tale at Oberlin? Here's some more, on the pastoral stage right by the lagoon at Stan Hywet Hall.

Hairspray

Mercury Theater Company

August 4 to August19

It's the 1950s in segregated Baltimore, but all the kids can think about is who's dancing on the local TV show.

Equus

Blank Canvas Theatre

August 11 to August 26

A psychiatrist has to determine why a boy blinded six horses, animals he loves. A fascinating exploration by playwright Peter Shaffer.

A Doll's House

Mamai Theatre

August 9 to August 27

Henrik Ibsen's work, as adapted by Thornton Wilder, is about a woman teetering on the brink of personal discovery.

Rhinoceros

Convergence-Continuum Theater

August 25 – September 15

Ionesco's absurdist comedy about a rhino (not the Republican "RINO" kind) barging into a quiet neighborhood, and the beastly results.