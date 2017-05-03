Band of the Week: Axioma 

MEET THE BAND: Cyril Blandino (guitars), Aaron Dallison (bass, vocals), Jon Vinson (drums), Justin Meyers (guitars)

THE FRENCH CONNECTION: A dark metal band from Cleveland featuring members of Keelhaul, Brain Tentacles and Forged in Flame, Axioma came together in 2015. Originally, the group only consisted of Meyers and Blandino, who also play in the local metal act Forged in Flame. "We wanted to play some heavier music," says Meyers. Blandino came to the States a decade ago with the French metal act Morgue. He met his wife in Cleveland and wound up moving here. Meyers met him through mutual friends, and he played in Forged in Flame for a bit. Meyers says the band takes its influences from a wide variety of sources, including soundtracks. "We're not just coming just from one direction," he says.

THE PATH LESS TAKEN: Meyers describes the band's debut, Opia, as a "dark unorthodox mixture with bleak lyrical context and artwork that carves a dismal yet aggressive path through the soundscape." "With Axioma, we want to do darker themed music," he says. "We're not trying to be black metal or dark metal or play music from just any one genre. We write what feels natural."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: The album's opening number, "No Devil," features buzzing guitars and hoarse vocals. As heavy as it might be, the song possesses a restrained intensity as it steers clear of the kind of conventional time signatures usually associated with death metal. With its ominous keyboards, the sparse "The Exit" would be at home on a horror movie soundtrack. Band members write individually and then flesh the songs out together. "There are similar themes that go through the album lyrically and sound-wise," says Meyers. "We're not opposed to doing longer instrumental passages." Vincent Deliberato engineered the album at his locally based DeCalo Studios and David Johnson mastered it his locally based Bad Back Studios. The band self-released the disc in the States and put the disc out as a limited release in Europe too. Meyers says the band, which has already started writing songs for a follow-up album, has a few regional shows lined up for the summer.

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM: facebook.com/AxiomaOfficialUs/

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Axioma performs with Death Crawl, Shed the Skin and Fell Ruin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at Now That's Class.