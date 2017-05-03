May 03, 2017 Music » Band of the Week

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Band of the Week: Axioma 

By
click to enlarge axioma-group-2.jpg

MEET THE BAND: Cyril Blandino (guitars), Aaron Dallison (bass, vocals), Jon Vinson (drums), Justin Meyers (guitars)

THE FRENCH CONNECTION: A dark metal band from Cleveland featuring members of Keelhaul, Brain Tentacles and Forged in Flame, Axioma came together in 2015. Originally, the group only consisted of Meyers and Blandino, who also play in the local metal act Forged in Flame. "We wanted to play some heavier music," says Meyers. Blandino came to the States a decade ago with the French metal act Morgue. He met his wife in Cleveland and wound up moving here. Meyers met him through mutual friends, and he played in Forged in Flame for a bit. Meyers says the band takes its influences from a wide variety of sources, including soundtracks. "We're not just coming just from one direction," he says.

THE PATH LESS TAKEN: Meyers describes the band's debut, Opia, as a "dark unorthodox mixture with bleak lyrical context and artwork that carves a dismal yet aggressive path through the soundscape." "With Axioma, we want to do darker themed music," he says. "We're not trying to be black metal or dark metal or play music from just any one genre. We write what feels natural."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: The album's opening number, "No Devil," features buzzing guitars and hoarse vocals. As heavy as it might be, the song possesses a restrained intensity as it steers clear of the kind of conventional time signatures usually associated with death metal. With its ominous keyboards, the sparse "The Exit" would be at home on a horror movie soundtrack. Band members write individually and then flesh the songs out together. "There are similar themes that go through the album lyrically and sound-wise," says Meyers. "We're not opposed to doing longer instrumental passages." Vincent Deliberato engineered the album at his locally based DeCalo Studios and David Johnson mastered it his locally based Bad Back Studios. The band self-released the disc in the States and put the disc out as a limited release in Europe too. Meyers says the band, which has already started writing songs for a follow-up album, has a few regional shows lined up for the summer.

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM: facebook.com/AxiomaOfficialUs/

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Axioma performs with Death Crawl, Shed the Skin and Fell Ruin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at Now That's Class.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Band of the Week

More Band of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Band of the Week: The Chestertons Read More

  2. Band of the Week: Drumplay Read More

  3. Band of the Week: SexyPigDivas Read More

  4. Band of the Week: Red Rose Panic Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cleveland Improv Jam @ Coffee Phix

    • Sundays

  • Staff Pick
    CIM/CWRU Joint Music Program @ Cleveland Museum of Art

    • First Wednesday of every month. Continues through May 3

  • Staff Pick
    Orny Adams @ Hilarities Comedy Club

    • Thu., May 4
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation