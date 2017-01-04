January 04, 2017 Music » Band of the Week

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Band of the Week: Daniel & the Best Dressed 

By
click to enlarge botw_mg_0422_copy.jpg

MEET THE BAND: Daniel Rylander (vocals, guitar), Brian Fackelman (bass), Nathan Allison (drums)

A SELF-TAUGHT MUSICIAN: A drummer for 17 years, local singer-songwriter Daniel Rylander taught himself to play piano and guitar. He can also handle a ukulele. Back in 2012, he co-wrote "A Friend & Brother (Be Thou at Peace)" with his uncle for his brother's funeral. "We performed that song and people enjoyed it, and I recorded it and then made a record," he says. He's been writing songs ever since. In 2013, he issued his full-length debut, Strawberry Skyline, and he followed it in 2015 with The Memoirs of a Poolside Romance. "It's nice to have such a big catalog at this point," he says.

STARTED AS A JOKE: Late last year, Rylander issued "White Elephant," a tune inspired by a white elephant party. "It started out as a gag or joke," he says. "I got this candy dish at the party. It was god-awful. I was the first to pick, so nobody would take it from me. A friend of mine told me to write something silly about it. 'White Elephant' started as a silly song but ended up having more meaning. It was just one of those songs that came to me in the course of 24 hours as opposed to a couple of years."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR HIM: Songs such as the somber "For a Moment" have an emo feel to them — think Death Cab for Cutie. His latest single, "Understanding," originally appeared on The Memoirs of a Poolside Romance. Rylander decided to turn it into "a much more amped-up rocking tune. We're using it as a model for the sound we're going for in the new year," he says. "It's a song that means more to me now that I've tweaked it in the studio. It started to take the shape of something more, about not letting bad things define who we are. It's a really important song to me and it's important given all the changes happening in the world right now. It's ultimately about how I want to treat others as I would like to be treated."

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR HIM: danielrylander.com.

WHERE YOU CAN SEE HIM: Daniel & the Best Dressed, Allen Cruz & the Galaxy, Reddy Freddy? and Of Heart & Mind perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Empire Concert Club in Akron.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

More Band of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Band of the Week: Impending Lies Read More

  2. An Overview of All the 2016 Releases You Might've Missed Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Nucleon Read More

  4. Band of the Week: Shadow Division Read More

  5. Band of the Week: The Librarians Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    CIM/CWRU Joint Music Program @ Cleveland Museum of Art

    • First Wednesday of every month. Continues through May 3

  • Staff Pick Members Pick
    Cool TLC @ Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant

    • Thu., Jan. 5
    • 1 going/interested

  • Staff Pick
    Rhapsody in Blue @ Severance Hall

    • Thu., Jan. 5
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation