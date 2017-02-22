Band of the Week: Dorothy 

MEET THE BAND: Dorothy Martin (vocals), Dylan Howard (drums), DJ Black (guitars) and Gregg Cash (bass)

A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING: San Diego-born Martin says she sang since she was a kid and found inspiration by sifting through her father's vinyl collection. "I listened to everything from every different genre," she says. "I think I learned to sing from country music because I listened to a lot of Dolly Parton. I also listened to lots of Credence Clearwater and Janice Joplin and Pink Floyd and a lot of Michael Jackson." After moving to Los Angeles, she put together Dorothy in 2014 with the intention of making hard-rocking music that, as she puts it, metalheads like Beavis and Butthead would like. "The other guys in my band are extremely radical, awesome dudes," she says of the current lineup.

SABBATH MEETS ADELE: Meaty guitar riffs accompany the band's anthemic songs that show off Martin's powerhouse vocals. "There's some Sabbath-y riffs," she says. "I've heard people compare my music to Adele, but she's the queen. We don't try to sound like anybody. I love Adele, and there are a few artists I love now because of their realness. I wrote with [singer-songwriter] Linda Perry for the second album. We do a couple of songs with her. She's great and writes with a sense of realness. We want to keep things as organic as possible."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: Last year, the band followed up its self-titled debut with the grunge-y ROCKISDEAD. The album starts with the bluesy "Kiss It" and features anthem after anthem of heavy, blues-inspired rock riffs and vocals. With its heavy drums and caterwauling vocals, the simmering "Missile" sounds like a Katy Perry song on steroids. "We wrote that one for TV," Martin says. "They were looking for something with a heavy clap, and it ended up being heavily synced. I've heard it on TV twice. I don't really watch cable. I have seen Call of Duty commercials with it. I just wanted a bad-ass anthem saying, 'I'm the shit.' It's about my self-confidence, which isn't always at 100. I wanted it to say, 'Don't mess with me.'" For the follow-up album, Martin says the band will show off its musical range. "There's a couple of softer songs and more acoustic songs we've written for the next album," she says. "I don't know what it will even look like until it's done. It will be eclectic, and we did a cover of 'I Put a Spell on You' that we've played live. I don't know yet if that will make it onto the album or not."

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Dorothy performs with the Georgia Flood at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at House of Blues Cambridge Room.