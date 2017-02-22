Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

February 22, 2017 Music » Band of the Week

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Band of the Week: Dorothy 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the artist

MEET THE BAND: Dorothy Martin (vocals), Dylan Howard (drums), DJ Black (guitars) and Gregg Cash (bass)

A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING: San Diego-born Martin says she sang since she was a kid and found inspiration by sifting through her father's vinyl collection. "I listened to everything from every different genre," she says. "I think I learned to sing from country music because I listened to a lot of Dolly Parton. I also listened to lots of Credence Clearwater and Janice Joplin and Pink Floyd and a lot of Michael Jackson." After moving to Los Angeles, she put together Dorothy in 2014 with the intention of making hard-rocking music that, as she puts it, metalheads like Beavis and Butthead would like. "The other guys in my band are extremely radical, awesome dudes," she says of the current lineup.

SABBATH MEETS ADELE: Meaty guitar riffs accompany the band's anthemic songs that show off Martin's powerhouse vocals. "There's some Sabbath-y riffs," she says. "I've heard people compare my music to Adele, but she's the queen. We don't try to sound like anybody. I love Adele, and there are a few artists I love now because of their realness. I wrote with [singer-songwriter] Linda Perry for the second album. We do a couple of songs with her. She's great and writes with a sense of realness. We want to keep things as organic as possible."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: Last year, the band followed up its self-titled debut with the grunge-y ROCKISDEAD. The album starts with the bluesy "Kiss It" and features anthem after anthem of heavy, blues-inspired rock riffs and vocals. With its heavy drums and caterwauling vocals, the simmering "Missile" sounds like a Katy Perry song on steroids. "We wrote that one for TV," Martin says. "They were looking for something with a heavy clap, and it ended up being heavily synced. I've heard it on TV twice. I don't really watch cable. I have seen Call of Duty commercials with it. I just wanted a bad-ass anthem saying, 'I'm the shit.' It's about my self-confidence, which isn't always at 100. I wanted it to say, 'Don't mess with me.'" For the follow-up album, Martin says the band will show off its musical range. "There's a couple of softer songs and more acoustic songs we've written for the next album," she says. "I don't know what it will even look like until it's done. It will be eclectic, and we did a cover of 'I Put a Spell on You' that we've played live. I don't know yet if that will make it onto the album or not."

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Dorothy performs with the Georgia Flood at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at House of Blues Cambridge Room.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Band of the Week

More Band of the Week »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Band of the Week: Southern Avenue Read More

  2. Band of the Week: You're Among Friends Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Steve Wright Read More

  4. Band of the Week: Kristine Jackson Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Debussy's La Mer @ Severance Hall

    • Thu., Feb. 23

  • Staff Pick
    Guy Torry @ Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant

    • Thu., Feb. 23

  • Staff Pick
    Frank Caliendo @ Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

    • Fri., Feb. 24
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation