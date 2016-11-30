November 30, 2016 Music » Music Lead

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Band of the Week: Exploding Lies 

By
lies_in_the_snow_00957189_copy.jpg

MEET THE BAND: Kurt Curtis (singer, guitarist), CJ Klasa (drums), Tim O'Malley (bass), John Stockdale (organ)

FRIENDS FIRST: Friends for years, the guys played a bit but not seriously before officially forming the group one Friday night while drinking and jamming together. The band played its first show at Pat's in the Flats with local indie rockers the Dreadful Yawns. "It was a little nerve-wracking taking a new band in front of people for the first time," says Curtis. "The guys in the Yawns have long been friends of ours and we respect them, but enough alcohol conquers all fears."

THE BASEMENT TAPES: In 2008, the band issued its first release, a four-song EP; in 2009, they followed up with a self-titled, full-length debut. "We didn't know what the hell we were doing," Curtis admits. "We recorded some in my basement with a digital 8-track that [local singer-songwriter] Bill Fox had. We also recorded some with local producer Mike McDonald and some at Waterloo Studios in Kent with Scott Tobias. We hadn't hit any sort of stride. It was an amalgamation of different sessions and thoughts, and the album reflects that." With 2012's Slow Death, the garage blues band refined its sound. "That was the first one we did where [the Dreadful Yawns'] Ben [Gmetro] acted as the producer on it. That was a learning experience for everyone involved. I don't think Ben had been given the reins, but it was good to have that outside ear. He has a fantastic ear. It gave us encouragement that we could make something that sounded like an album.

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: Working again with Gmetro, the band refines its sound further on the tempered new album Ready to Die. "Ben felt more comfortable being critical or throwing in his two cents," says Curtis. "Everybody has gotten a lot closer and it's gotten that much better. Ben's a music nerd. He knows everything, and whatever reference you can throw at him, he knows what you're talking about. He appreciates many styles." The band describes its music as "damaged loose grooves and heavy Cleveland blues," and the album reflects that. The raspy vocals in songs such as "Dead Wrong" mix well with the noisy guitars and distorted keyboards. "The idea was to continue on the natural development of the blues rock thing we do, and continue to refine that a bit more so it's not all encompassing, noisy rock and roll," says Curtis. "There's more dynamics and we want someone to listen to it for half an hour. It's hard to be brutalized that much. We like the homespun organic approach of Dead Moon and Pierced Arrows and the earnestness of it. We want to be best friends rather than great players. "

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM: explodinglies.bandcamp.com

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Exploding Lies perform with Bwak Dragon at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Happy Dog.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Music Lead

More Music Lead »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Band of the Week: New Moon Rising Read More

  2. Band of the Week: James McKeivier Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Ex-Astronaut Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jeff Blanchard @ Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant

    • Thu., Dec. 1

  • Staff Pick
    Harland Williams @ Hilarities Comedy Club

    • Thu., Dec. 1

  • Staff Pick
    Steve Wilson @ Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant

    • Fri., Dec. 2
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation