Band of the Week: Seratones 

MEET THE BAND: AJ Haynes (vocals), Connor Davis (guitar), Adam Davis (bass), Jesse Gabriel (drums)

STRAIGHT OUTTA SHREVEPORT: Haynes describes Shreveport as a "very big small town" where there's not a lot for teenagers to do. "That's why we did our own thing," she says in reference to her bandmates, most of whom she's known for the past decade. "We put on house shows and tried to have fun but to not get arrested. We have a tightknit community of artists there. There are some really talented people I'm happy to call friends and family." Haynes says she grew up listening to '60s rock 'n' roll. And she dabbled in other genres as well. "One of my favorite songs was the Byrds' 'Turn, Turn, Turn,'" she says. "I grew up singing in church so gospel music has a place in my heart. I then got into jazz when I was in high school. My first record was an Otis Redding and Jimi Hendrix split." She says she likes punk bands like Dead Kennedys and Black Flag. She estimates that her bandmates played in about 10 different bands before starting up the Seratones in 2013. "This is the one band that stuck," she says.

NO OVERDUBS ALLOWED: The band recorded its debut album, Get Gone, at Dial Back Sound in Mississippi with Bronson Tew, whom Haynes describes as "a brother from another mother." With his guidance, they cut the tracks live. "We recorded everything live; even the vocals that ended up on the record were scratch vocals," Haynes says. "I thought they were scratch vocals. For every song we did overdubs, and they didn't have the same vibe so we didn't use them."

WHY YOU SHOULD HEAR THEM: Haynes refers to the ballad "Tide" as a tune that's a "little tricky." "It's about the ebb and flow of desire and how you feel it rising and falling when you have a crush on someone," Haynes says. "It starts slow and then has this heavy chorus, but it's straight gangsta. We're trying to channel our inner Snoop Dogg with it." The band wrote the snarling "Choking on Your Spit," a song that sounds like a cross between Jerry Lee Lewis and the Ramones, in less than a day after Davis literally choked on his spit. "It's the ultimate shit talking kind of karmic reality thrash song," says Haynes. "We liked starting our sets off with a burst of aggression too. I always get excited when performing and it hasn't worn off yet."

WHERE YOU CAN HEAR THEM: seratones.band

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: Seratones perform with SamFox at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Beachland Tavern.