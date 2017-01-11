January 11, 2017 Dining » Dining Lead

Barabicu and Ribsticks Take Different Approaches to Barbeque 

A Tale of Two 'Cues

By

Tools

If there was a better way to produce the seductively smoky, juicy and tender qualities of barbecued meats that so many of us obsess over, I'm certain that the technique would have been unearthed during the past couple hundred years that modern…

full article »

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. How No-showing Your Dinner Reservation Has a Ripple Effect on Small Restaurants Read More

  2. All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Hot Pot Make a Comeback at Kintaro Read More

  3. Prep Kitchen Cle Will Bring Entrepreneurial Cooperation to the West Bank of the Flats Read More

  4. Jo Jo Carloni's Italian Restaurant Serves Up Red-sauce Comfort in Olmsted Falls, and Will Soon Do the Same in Ohio City Read More

  5. Around the World In a Cookie Tray Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Think & Drink with the Extinct @ Cleveland Museum of Natural History

    • Third Wednesday of every month. Continues through May 17
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation