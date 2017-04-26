Bars & Clubs

Best Bar Patio 

Nano Brew

With its multiple tiers and massive Jenga tower sentry, the patio at Nano Brew looks like an adult version of those massive wooden playgrounds found in suburban parks. Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, there's no finer West 25th Street day or nightlife experience than a hang session at Nano. Sidle up to the outdoor bar — go on, assert yourself amid the throng — and order a round for the crew. Upstairs, downstairs, streetside: However you like your suds, you can bet that Nano's got a pleasant setting for you with a dynamite view of downtown Cleveland to boot.

1859 West 25th St., 216-862-6631, nanobrewcleveland.com.

