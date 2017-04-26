Best Desserts 

The saying "too pretty to eat" often comes to mind when discussing this University Circle patisserie's elaborate French pastries. Sure, brightly colored macarons seem to get all the attention, but Chef Britt's stunning creations like her Chocolate Triomphe, opera cakes, citron tarts, Carrot Gold, and heavenly goat cheese cheesecakes are like delicious still lifes. But looks aren't everything, especially when it comes to dessert, the best meal of the day. We adore Coquette's sweets because they aren't sugar bombs, but rather playful compositions that straddle the fence between sweet and savory, creamy and crunchy, buoyant and intense. Buy a stack of macarons for your friends, but keep the eclairs for yourself.

11607 Euclid Ave., 216-331-2841, coquettepatisserie.com.