People & Places

Best Drag Queen 

Aurora Thunder

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

With seriously striking looks, be it in a stunning red wig or a flowing, glowing shock of silver, Aurora Thunder is instantly memorable. We can say more, but sometimes it's best to let people speak for themselves. Here's what Aurora Thunder posted on Facebook after becoming a finalist in this category and before voters piled in the first-place notches: "I love what I do. I love the art of makeup and the art of drag so much. I have complete confidence in what I do. I love inspiring others and giving back. I love how much drag has transformed my life and the lives of those around me. I have plenty of growing to do, and plan to push myself in 2017 even more than I have to perfect my skill. This recognition would mean the world to me in more ways than you could ever imagine." Imagine no more, Aurora. Congrats.

facebook.com/queenaurorathunder.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment


Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Sports Talker

    • NOOOOOO

    • Posted by #Takeout
    • on April 27, 2017

  • Re: Best Festival

    • July 10th is a Monday.

    • Posted by Paying attention
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Radio Show

    • Oops meant life....

    • Posted by Pam Thompson
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Radio Show

    • I don't even live in Cleveland but I LOVE RMG!!! I've been listening since they…

    • Posted by Pam Thompson
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best College Radio Station

    • Baloney. WCSB rules the college airwaves.

    • Posted by grumpy olman
    • on April 26, 2017
  • More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation