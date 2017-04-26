Best Drag Queen 

With seriously striking looks, be it in a stunning red wig or a flowing, glowing shock of silver, Aurora Thunder is instantly memorable. We can say more, but sometimes it's best to let people speak for themselves. Here's what Aurora Thunder posted on Facebook after becoming a finalist in this category and before voters piled in the first-place notches: "I love what I do. I love the art of makeup and the art of drag so much. I have complete confidence in what I do. I love inspiring others and giving back. I love how much drag has transformed my life and the lives of those around me. I have plenty of growing to do, and plan to push myself in 2017 even more than I have to perfect my skill. This recognition would mean the world to me in more ways than you could ever imagine." Imagine no more, Aurora. Congrats.

facebook.com/queenaurorathunder.