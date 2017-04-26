You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best German Restaurant 

Hofbrauhaus

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

Cleveland is blessed to have a handful of truly exceptional German restaurants where a diner can wash down sauerkraut balls, paprikash, Wiener schnitzel and sauerbraten with a stein of earthy lager. But none approach Hofbräuhaus Cleveland when it comes to capturing the true spirit of the Munich original, which has been attracting locals and travelers for literally centuries. Liter of fresh-brewed dunkles in hand, guests in this gymnasium-size eatery get swept up in the fun, a whirlwind of oom-pah-band-led sing-alongs, hearty Germanic food and the occasional "shotski." Bring friends, an empty belly and an open mind, and you'll get swept up in the fun as well.

1550 Chester Ave., 216-621-BEER, hofbrauhauscleveland.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment


Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Desserts

    • Ethereal, sublime, glorious.

    • Posted by Kay
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Middle Eastern/Vegetarian

    • Nate's Deli in Ohio City is so much better. Aladdin's is good, but, it's not…

    • Posted by JohnV5
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Pizza

    • Should have been Citzen Pie. Dummies

    • Posted by Obvs
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Chef

    • FANTASTiC WHAT A GREAT COMPLIMENT!!!!! HE IS AMAZING AND A GREAT COMPLIMENT TO THE CITY…

    • Posted by Denise Kramer
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Mexican Restaurant/Margarita

    • Should be under American/Mexican
      Next year pick something that is true in Mexican food!

    • Posted by Emyriam
    • on April 26, 2017
  • More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation