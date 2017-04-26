Best German Restaurant 

Cleveland is blessed to have a handful of truly exceptional German restaurants where a diner can wash down sauerkraut balls, paprikash, Wiener schnitzel and sauerbraten with a stein of earthy lager. But none approach Hofbräuhaus Cleveland when it comes to capturing the true spirit of the Munich original, which has been attracting locals and travelers for literally centuries. Liter of fresh-brewed dunkles in hand, guests in this gymnasium-size eatery get swept up in the fun, a whirlwind of oom-pah-band-led sing-alongs, hearty Germanic food and the occasional "shotski." Bring friends, an empty belly and an open mind, and you'll get swept up in the fun as well.

