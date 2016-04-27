Best Happy Hour - Westside 

It's been around since 1965, and with damn good reason. Pier W takes the cake in a bunch of categories — Romantic Restaurant, Seafood — and while it's known as a special-occasion kind of place, don't look past its happy hour as a chance to get in the door on a day other than your birthday and out the door for prices you'd pay at your local pub. From 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays, sip on Pier W's signature cocktail for just $9 and nosh on Angus sliders for a scant $6.25. The prices are discounted, but the view over the lake and toward downtown is always priceless.

12700 Lake Ave. (Winton Place), 216-228-2250, pierw.com.