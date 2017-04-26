We're frequent guests at Sanctuary, the awesome, monthly dance party in the basement of Touch Supper Club, and we think that's a big part of why Scene readers insist that this is the best hip-hop club in Cleveland. In practice, it's part proving ground for the city and region's best DJs (like Scene fave p.stoops!), as well as a home to regular drop-ins from names you might and should know like Terry Urban, which certainly makes it an ideal joint to get your hip-hop fix in. You'll leave sweaty, exhilarated and with an arsenal of beats in your head and artists to Spotify on the Uber ride home. And with a killer menu and choice cocktails, Touch ends up being a one-stop shop to express yourself.
2710 Lorain Ave., 216-631-5200, touchsupperclub.com.
