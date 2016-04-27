Best Italian 

Modern and stylish, Lago was one of the first restaurants to help usher in the new era of the East Bank of the Flats. Nestled in the boutique Aloft hotel, this trendy Italian restaurant is just as memorable to travelers passing through town as it is to locals in search of refined dining. Both flock to the swanky eatery for its delicious and diverse menu, which has everything from grilled veal chops and scallops to an array of crispy flat breads. The restaurant also has become a hit on the brunch and late-night circuit, where the post-bar crowd scores elegant late-night nibbles. If any place has the power to show off how great Cleveland is to visitors, it’s this spectacular East Bank restaurant.

1091 West 10th St., 216-862-8065, lagoeastbank.com.