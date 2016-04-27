You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best Italian 

Lago

Modern and stylish, Lago was one of the first restaurants to help usher in the new era of the East Bank of the Flats. Nestled in the boutique Aloft hotel, this trendy Italian restaurant is just as memorable to travelers passing through town as it is to locals in search of refined dining. Both flock to the swanky eatery for its delicious and diverse menu, which has everything from grilled veal chops and scallops to an array of crispy flat breads. The restaurant also has become a hit on the brunch and late-night circuit, where the post-bar crowd scores elegant late-night nibbles. If any place has the power to show off how great Cleveland is to visitors, it’s this spectacular East Bank restaurant.

1091 West 10th St., 216-862-8065, lagoeastbank.com.

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation