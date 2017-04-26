Bars & Clubs

Best LGBTQ Bar or Club 

Bounce

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

Located in "Hingetown" (or, as we say, "Ohio City"), Bounce has long been a beacon for both the city's LGBTQ scene and anyone who likes dancing and good times. This is the most inclusive spot in town, regardless of your orientation — and it's nice to have a welcoming spot for like-minded people. We're happy that Bounce returned after it went away for a hot second, and they've been good enough to arrange comedy nights, great happy hour deals and even more burlesque and drag fun. Why are you still reading this? Go! Go! Go!

2814 Detroit Ave., 216-696-0831, facebook.com/bouncenightclubhingelounge.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment


Recent Comments

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation