Best LGBTQ Bar or Club 

Located in "Hingetown" (or, as we say, "Ohio City"), Bounce has long been a beacon for both the city's LGBTQ scene and anyone who likes dancing and good times. This is the most inclusive spot in town, regardless of your orientation — and it's nice to have a welcoming spot for like-minded people. We're happy that Bounce returned after it went away for a hot second, and they've been good enough to arrange comedy nights, great happy hour deals and even more burlesque and drag fun. Why are you still reading this? Go! Go! Go!

2814 Detroit Ave., 216-696-0831, facebook.com/bouncenightclubhingelounge.