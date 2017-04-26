Arts & Entertainment

Best Male Comedian 

Bill Squire

Maybe you catch him at his weekly Hilario at Barrio (Monday nights in Lakewood) or maybe you tune in for the Alan Cox Show (afternoons 3 to 7 on 'MMS). But however you seek him out just know that you've done good. We really got into Bill Squire with 2012's Just Say Your Jokes, and he's honed his chops even sharper since then. His (Perfect) Ten series and Stand and Deliver videos showcase the wide variety of chords he can hit, and his shows in Cleveland and elsewhere are proving grounds for both him and the younger comics he's happily spotlighting. Also we'd be remiss if we didn't point out Squire's deft wordplay on the Alan Cox Show, which quietly steals the show most days.

