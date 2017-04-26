Best Middle Eastern/Vegetarian 

You searched for:

Aladdin's Eatery

It's safe to assume that in 1994, when Aladdin's Eatery opened its first shop in Lakewood, most local diners were not well acquainted with the cuisine of the Levant. Now, with locations all over the region (and in three other states), Aladdin's has helped bring healthy, Middle Eastern eating into the mainstream. And it could not have come at a better time, when produce-focused dining is no longer a fad, but rather a wholesome way of life for vegetarians and omnivores alike. You can order a rolled pita filled with meat-free falafel or one with spiced lean meats. Or do like the Lebanese and order a meal of meze (small plates). Consider dishes like loubie bzeit (addictive garlicky green beans), vegetarian dawali (stuffed grape leaves) and kibbie (crispy orbs of seasoned ground beef).

Multiple locations, aladdinseatery.com.

