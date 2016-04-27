People & Places

Best Outdoor Wedding Venue 

The Grand Barn at the Mohicans

The Grand Barn at the Mohicans is the perfect blend of rusticity and elegance, one of those rare places that combines timelessness with modern charm. Step inside and you’ll find yourself saying, “Wait, this is a barn?!” The Grand Barn at the Mohicans is situated just a little over an hour and a half south of Cleveland on 75 acres of woodland. There are also cabins and treehouses on the property — you might have seen them featured on TV — which make for great week-of accommodations. Dates at the venue fill up fast, so you’ll want to call quite a bit in advance to reserve your special day.

23164 Vess Rd., Glenmont, 440-799-3419, themohicans.net.

