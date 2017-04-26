You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best Patio Dining 

Coastal Taco

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

With an interior that feels like a cross between a West Coast dream house and a rustic lake cabin, Coastal Taco dishes up views both inside and out. Sit on the expansive patio — or just inside the open garage doors — and you'll enjoy great views of a river that once caught on fire. But instead of the dingy industrial shore that used to exist here, the ambiance will fool you into thinking you're on a ritzy boardwalk in some vacation destination. Sit back and relax with a refreshing summer cocktail while barges, boats and assorted small craft meander down the river. Outdoor patio games like giant Jenga, cornhole and ping pong will keep the little people occupied as day eases into night and you slip into the setting sun.

1146 Old River Rd., 216-727-0158, coastaltacobar.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation