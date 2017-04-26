Best Patio Dining 

With an interior that feels like a cross between a West Coast dream house and a rustic lake cabin, Coastal Taco dishes up views both inside and out. Sit on the expansive patio — or just inside the open garage doors — and you'll enjoy great views of a river that once caught on fire. But instead of the dingy industrial shore that used to exist here, the ambiance will fool you into thinking you're on a ritzy boardwalk in some vacation destination. Sit back and relax with a refreshing summer cocktail while barges, boats and assorted small craft meander down the river. Outdoor patio games like giant Jenga, cornhole and ping pong will keep the little people occupied as day eases into night and you slip into the setting sun.

1146 Old River Rd., 216-727-0158, coastaltacobar.com.