Best Pies 

There's nothing better than walking into a kitchen and being immersed in the scent of hundreds of pies baking in the oven. At Mama Jo Homestyle Pies, they maintain a roster of 30 fresh-baked varieties ready to pick up. Especially decadent is the selection of creamy silk pies like strawberry cheesecake, Turtle and even Ohio State-themed Buckeyes. To avoid cutting corners, despite the fact that the round pies don't have them, this shop has used the same crust recipe for 20 years. If any of the matriarchs in our extended family was half as good as Mama Jo, we'd be twice the size we are today.

Multiple locations, mamajoepies.com.