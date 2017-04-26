You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best Pizza 

Angelo's

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

When Tom Hanks needed to rent out a place for his Great Lakes Theater reunion last summer, he picked Angelo's. His choice is no great surprise; Angelo's was a favorite of his back in 1977, when he was a local thespian. Fortunately for us all, the quality at Angelo's has stayed high all those years since. Debate the merits of deep-dish versus thin crust all you want, but it's hard not to be won over by Angelo's Chicago-influenced pies. We recommend ordering deep dish with the tender meatballs for a topping. At a time when ordering delivery has never been easier, an impressive draught beer selection and a friendly, neighborhood vibe make Angelo's a worthy spot to dine in.

13715 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-0440, angelosonline.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation