Best Pizza 

When Tom Hanks needed to rent out a place for his Great Lakes Theater reunion last summer, he picked Angelo's. His choice is no great surprise; Angelo's was a favorite of his back in 1977, when he was a local thespian. Fortunately for us all, the quality at Angelo's has stayed high all those years since. Debate the merits of deep-dish versus thin crust all you want, but it's hard not to be won over by Angelo's Chicago-influenced pies. We recommend ordering deep dish with the tender meatballs for a topping. At a time when ordering delivery has never been easier, an impressive draught beer selection and a friendly, neighborhood vibe make Angelo's a worthy spot to dine in.

13715 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-221-0440, angelosonline.com.