Best Place to Buy Seafood 

Euclid Fish

This fourth generation, family owned business has been serving the Northeast Ohio community (and beyond) since 1944. Now a wholesale distributor that reaches Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky, this local institution offers a huge selection of fresh seafood, fully catered clambakes and even prepared foods. Where else can you leave with a complete clambake for 20, two dozen raw oysters, and a soft shell crab sandwich to eat on the way home? This place is heaven on earth for those who love to eat what comes out of the sea.

7839 Enterprise Dr., Mentor, 440-951-6448, euclidfish.com.

