Best Polish Boy 

The Polish Boy is a Cleveland original — a culinary and cultural mashup in a bun. Few local institutions have done more to sustain and popularize this iconic treasure than Hot Sauce Williams, a destination for such notable folks as Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend and even Charlie Sheen. This barbecue joint doesn't mess with the tried-and-true formula: smoky kielbasa on a bun topped with sweet and spicy barbecue sauce, french fries and a heaping portion of mayo-heavy coleslaw. Keep making it this way and they'll eventually make fans of us all.

7815 Carnegie Ave., 216-391-2230.