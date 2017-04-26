Best Polish Restaurant 

You searched for:

Sokolowski’s University Inn

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

Sokolowski’s University Inn is to Cleveland what the Gumbo Shop is to New Orleans: a much-visited standard bearer for a beloved local cuisine. Chicken paprikash might not share national prominence with jambalaya, but with any justice, it’ll get there. Until then, we can take comfort in the fact that Sokolowski’s dishes up the city’s best comfort food in a setting that is classic Cleveland — with fantastic skyline views to boot. Here, the cooking tastes like it came straight from granny’s kitchen, with buttery pierogi, thick kielbasa, savory Salisbury steak, and rib-sticking stuffed cabbage. This joint is, as one Cleveland expat puts it, “a soul-warming institution” whose values are “strongly reflected in its food.”

1201 University Rd., 216-771-9236, sokolowskis.com.

