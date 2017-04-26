Best Restaurant 

This latest honor is a fitting tribute for a restaurant that just crossed the 20-year mark, a remarkable feat in this industry. Though it relocated from Tremont to East Fourth Street somewhere in the middle, this culinary hot spot still sets the bar when it comes to furnishing diners with the best possible experience. Like a great Bordeaux, Lola only manages to improve with each passing year, somehow finding ways to up its game in the areas of food, service and atmosphere. Even better, the show-stopping eatery offers a great first impression to culinary tourists, many of whom have no idea how high our food scene flies.

2058 East Fourth St., 216-621-5652, lolabistro.com.