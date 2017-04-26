You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best Restaurant 

Lola

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

This latest honor is a fitting tribute for a restaurant that just crossed the 20-year mark, a remarkable feat in this industry. Though it relocated from Tremont to East Fourth Street somewhere in the middle, this culinary hot spot still sets the bar when it comes to furnishing diners with the best possible experience. Like a great Bordeaux, Lola only manages to improve with each passing year, somehow finding ways to up its game in the areas of food, service and atmosphere. Even better, the show-stopping eatery offers a great first impression to culinary tourists, many of whom have no idea how high our food scene flies.

2058 East Fourth St., 216-621-5652, lolabistro.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation