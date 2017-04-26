Best Romantic Restaurant 

Rocco Whalen was on the cutting edge of Tremont's transformation into a dining destination back in 2002 when he opened the doors to Fahrenheit. In the ensuing 15 years, it's hard to fathom how many anniversary, birthday, first-date, and engagement dinners have gone down in the cozy confines of his romantic restaurant, but it has to be in the thousands by now. It's a credit both to Fahrenheit's design, timeless and classy, and Whalen's work in the kitchen, which has consistently pumped out some of the finest food in town. Add a dynamite wine list and a friendly, well-trained staff, and it's a wonder that love birds celebrate anywhere else.

2417 Professor Ave., 216-781-8858, chefroccowhalen.com.