Best Sculptor 

Look! Up in the sky! It's ... Dave Deming? That's right. Apparently, you're big fans of his Superman statue, which was recently announced as part of the remodeling taking place between the Rock Hall, Great Lakes Science Center and the convention center. Although the timeline for the entire project was recently extended to 2017, the prototype for the sculpture is on view at his studio at the Screw Factory in Lakewood. Deming isn't new to the local arts scene; he graduated from Cleveland Institute of Art in 1967. He spent more than 25 years as a professor, sculptor and administrator at the University of Texas. Later, he returned to Cleveland to spend 12 years as president of CIA before retiring in 2010. Obviously, retirement hasn't slowed him down much.

13000 Athens Ave., demingart.com.