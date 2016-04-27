We can speak from experience here and back up your fellow readers who vouched for Sacred Hour. Go get a massage. Do it. You need it, and even if you don’t need it, you want it. Trained staff will pamper you until you’re a gooey, relaxed gumdrop of a person and not that tense, angry version that walks around otherwise. And don’t stop there. Try the foot scrubs, facials, body scrubs and the full and wide-ranging menu of healthy, restorative, relaxing services that’ll make you feel, quite literally, like a different person than when you walked in.

Multiple locations, sacredhour.com.