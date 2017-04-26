You searched for:

Best Spanish Restaurant 

Mallorca

The bigger the lobster tail, the better at Mallorca, long known for its traditional Spanish and Portuguese dishes delivered in a fine-dining setting with impeccable service. It is perhaps best known for the mile-long list of specials that touch land, sea and air, but we can't seem to steer ourselves away from the elaborate paellas, fluffy yellow rice dotted with shellfish, chicken and sausage and imbued with fragrant saffron. Bring your appetite and expect large portions of flavorful Mediterranean fare served by a tuxedoed staff in a candlelit environment and washed down with sangria and Old World wines.

1390 West Ninth St., 216-687-9494, clevelandmallorca.com.

