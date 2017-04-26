Best Sports Talker 

If you're looking for one sports talk host to capture the zeitgeist of the Cleveland sports scene, Uncle Tony is your man. Rizzo, the long-running host of The Really Big Show on WKNR, has seen and done it all when it comes to the Cavs, Indians, Browns and Buckeyes. Tune in and you'll hear all about the poop sandwiches he's eaten watching all our shitty teams, some loosely passionate pleas for the Browns to just get a damn quarterback already, and probably a good amount of chatter about food. We're in the Golden Age of Cleveland sports, which means the dial's filled with rare optimism these days, but don't worry: Rizzy and crew will find something to complain about (see: Browns). After all, that's what a great sports talk radio host does, even if he also threatens to run you over with a car every once in awhile.

