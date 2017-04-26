People & Places

Best Sports Talker 

Tony Rizzo

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

If you're looking for one sports talk host to capture the zeitgeist of the Cleveland sports scene, Uncle Tony is your man. Rizzo, the long-running host of The Really Big Show on WKNR, has seen and done it all when it comes to the Cavs, Indians, Browns and Buckeyes. Tune in and you'll hear all about the poop sandwiches he's eaten watching all our shitty teams, some loosely passionate pleas for the Browns to just get a damn quarterback already, and probably a good amount of chatter about food. We're in the Golden Age of Cleveland sports, which means the dial's filled with rare optimism these days, but don't worry: Rizzy and crew will find something to complain about (see: Browns). After all, that's what a great sports talk radio host does, even if he also threatens to run you over with a car every once in awhile.

espncleveland.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment


Recent Comments

  • Re: Best Drag Queen

    • no such thing

    • Posted by #Takeout
    • on April 27, 2017

  • Re: Best Festival

    • July 10th is a Monday.

    • Posted by Paying attention
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Radio Show

    • Oops meant life....

    • Posted by Pam Thompson
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best Radio Show

    • I don't even live in Cleveland but I LOVE RMG!!! I've been listening since they…

    • Posted by Pam Thompson
    • on April 26, 2017

  • Re: Best College Radio Station

    • Baloney. WCSB rules the college airwaves.

    • Posted by grumpy olman
    • on April 26, 2017
  • More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation