Best Steakhouse 

There's a saying in cooking that goes something like this: The simple things are the hardest to perfect. That's because there is no way to conceal one's blunders. We can think of no dish that better exemplifies that concept than steak, which literally is nothing more than a two-step process that involves seasoning and grilling. Served up on a snow-white platter with nary a garnish, Red's steaks and chops have nowhere to hide. That's fine, because they arrive – always and forever – perfectly prepared. Beneath that crusty, lusty exterior is meat so juicy, so tender, so ... beefy, that it absolutely destroys our craving for steak. Until next week.

Multiple locations, redthesteakhouse.com.