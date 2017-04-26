You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best Steakhouse 

Red the Steakhouse

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

There's a saying in cooking that goes something like this: The simple things are the hardest to perfect. That's because there is no way to conceal one's blunders. We can think of no dish that better exemplifies that concept than steak, which literally is nothing more than a two-step process that involves seasoning and grilling. Served up on a snow-white platter with nary a garnish, Red's steaks and chops have nowhere to hide. That's fine, because they arrive – always and forever – perfectly prepared. Beneath that crusty, lusty exterior is meat so juicy, so tender, so ... beefy, that it absolutely destroys our craving for steak. Until next week.

Multiple locations, redthesteakhouse.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation