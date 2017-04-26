From organic Dong Ding oolong to Genmaicha matcha, Cleveland Tea Revival stocks an extensive offering of teas for all tastes and whims. But these folks also have a sense of humor. Take their list of tisanes, hand-blended medicinal-grade herbal teas with names like Yo Mama, Get Right and Shark Week! From traditional British teas to those hailing from the Far East and Central America, you can go around the world in about 40 teas. Nibble on breads and spreads that rotate daily at this new-school teahouse.

1434 West 29th St., 216-795-5099, clevelandtearevival.com.