Best Vegan 

Eclectic, charming and just the right amount of hippy-dippy, The Root Cafe embodies so much of what we love about Lakewood. The kitchen is mostly vegan, with the occasional foray into vegetarian territory (try the addictive Root Tang dressing). And the neighborhood coffeehouse serves up an enjoyably unpredictable selection of foods from day to day (beet cheddar scones, anyone?), as well as reliable staples like the Root Wrap and the Clevo. With art from local artists on display and some of the best coffee in the city (Rising Star and newcomer Duck Rabbit for two), The Root has become, in less than 10 years' time, an essential cog among Cleveland's caffeinated clan.

15118 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-226-4401, theroot-cafe.com.