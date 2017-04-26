You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Food & Drink

Best Vietnamese Restaurant 

Superior Pho

phosuperior.jpg

There's more to Vietnamese food than a steaming bowl of pho, and frequent diners at Superior know to force themselves beyond the tried-and-true brew. Those who push their culinary horizons are rewarded with dishes like refreshing shredded chicken cabbage salad, crispy bánh mì sandwiches, savory grilled pork on vermicelli noodles, and fiery bowls of bún bò hue (beef noodle soup). Wash it all down with a glass of Vietnamese iced coffee, sweetened with condensed milk. In a dining landscape littered with cheap fast food and expensive boring food, we're thankful for places like Superior Pho, which offers affordable food that is fresh, exciting and deliciously different.

3030 Superior Ave., 216-781-7462, superiorpho.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation