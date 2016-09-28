September 28, 2016 Arts » Arts Lead

Cleveland's Arts and Cultural Community has Helped Cleveland Shine. It's Time Cleveland Did More 

By

Tools

With the release of this year's fall guide, we pause once again to reflect on the state of our local art community. It seems pretty cliché to start an article by paraphrasing a Bob Dylan quote, but the times indeed are changing…

full article »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Most Versatile Actors in Cleveland? These Four are Certainly in the Running Read More

  2. The Classical Music Highlights You Shouldn't Miss This Season Read More

  3. The Cleveland Museum of Art's Performing Arts Series Offers a Wide Mix of Music Read More

  4. Whether for Contemporary or Old Music, Two Artists Find Cleveland a Great Place to Live and Work Read More

  5. Lafayette Carthon's Gospel Shed Session Brings Together Singers and Musicians to Entertain and Teach Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

From the Archives

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Fine Art Show @ Crocker Park

    • Thu., Sept. 29

  • Staff Pick
    This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement @ Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

    • Thu., Sept. 29

  • Staff Pick
    Intersections: Artists Master Line and Space @ Akron Art Museum

    • Fri., Sept. 30
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation