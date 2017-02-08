February 08, 2017 News » News Lead

East Cleveland Residents Have Complained About the Health Hazards of the Noble Road Dump For Years. Is Anyone Listening? 

By

A cold drizzle covers East Cleveland on a January afternoon, and that's a blessing for Willie Morrow: Rain helps tamp down the fumes oozing out of the dump across the street. "It's gonna be hell when the weather gets nice," he says…

