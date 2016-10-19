October 19, 2016 Film » Film Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Film Spotlight: Denial 

By
click to enlarge denial.jpg

If Keeping Up with the Joneses isn't your speed, there's always Denial, a film which chronicles the trial of a true-life Holocaust denier, opening Friday at select theaters. Can you spell F-U-N?

Here is Rachel Weisz, generously outfitted in ’90s jogging pants and New York City accent, portraying the Emory professor and Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt. She’s sued for libel by British politician David Irving (Timothy Spall) after denigrating him in a published work.

Irving, a Hitler apologist and hardcore bigot who “wants it both ways” — respect as a legitimate historian, adulation from Nazis — brings the case in British court, where the presumption of innocence (a hallmark of the U.S. legal system) does not apply. It’s Lipstadt and her legal team who have to prove that Irving did knowingly misinterpret history as a function of his anti-semitism.

With a few powerful courtroom scenes, courtesy of Tom Wilkinson as Lipstadt’s noble, white-wigged barrister Richard Rampton, and a tense, poignant exchange at Auschwitz, Denial is in many ways an elegy for the Holocaust, but also a treatise on the limits of free speech. One could imagine an equally powerful (and in fact more morally complicated) film that lionized a lawyer for defending Irving, compelled to represent a repellant man based on higher principles of free speech. But Lipstadt and the film argue that denying the truth of the Holocaust is as dangerous a form of speech as yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater, an affront to history and the millions who lost their lives.

The central conflict, though, is much more about the strategy of the legal team than the Holocaust itself. Lipstadt wants to speak, to take a turn on the witness stand to confront her accuser. She also wants Holocaust survivors to testify. But Lipstadt’s team insists that she remain silent, that they focus instead on Irving’s own words and racist track record. This struggle, this quiet sacrifice, makes for solemn, contemplative cinema, but it’s a credit to Weisz and Wilkinson (and, indeed, to Spall) that a movie about legal technicalities can be such an effective forum for discussing the Holocaust. It is the polar opposite of last year’s Son of Saul, and nowhere near as gripping as that film, but is a worthy and sometimes beautiful tribute to the atrocity.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Film Features

More Film Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Dan Savage's Hump! Film Fest Comes All Over the Capitol Read More

  2. Film Spotlight: On the Edge Film Festival Read More

  3. Film Spotlight: Queen of Katwe Read More

  4. 'Birth of a Nation' Depicts Slavery's Cruelty in Graphic Detail Read More

  5. 'The Magnificent Seven' is Balm for Weak Summer Season Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer @ Capitol Theatre

    • Sat., Oct. 22

  • Staff Pick
    The Pit @ Capitol Theatre

    • Sat., Oct. 22

  • Staff Pick
    Tower @ Capitol Theatre

    • Tue., Oct. 25
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation