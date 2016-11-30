Film Spotlight: Holiday Films at Cleveland Cinemas 

Cleveland Cinemas has just announced its lineup of holiday films, playing through the month of December at the Capitol Theatre on the west side and the Cedar Lee on the east. The selections don't disappoint (they rarely do): The titles below testify to Cleveland Cinemas' efforts to provide eclectic seasonal programming.

Family classics, musicals, ballet, nostalgic action romps: You can catch all that and more this December as you prepare for the holidays. Who needs egg nog when you can have popcorn and diet Dr. Pepper? Here is the schedule and film summaries, provided by Cleveland Cinemas.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

Dec. 3, 1 p.m., Capitol Theatre

This shot-in-Cleveland family favorite tells the story of Ralphie, who only wants a Red Rider BB gun for Christmas. Admission is just $1. Playing in conjunction with the Gordon Square Arts District's Wintertide event.

BOLSHOI BALLET: THE NUTCRACKER

Dec. 11, 11 a.m., Cedar Lee Theatre

Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Cedar Lee Theatre

Despite its reputation as the bonbon of the ballet world, The Nutcracker is far from a sugary cliche. The plot is as crazy as it is convincing. The surreal action takes place in an increasingly fantastical world, leaving the cozy domesticity of Clara's parents' house far behind. As soon as the audience adapts to one new world, another follows swiftly, as transformation follows transformation. The magician Drosselmeyer sets out to find a young girl who can break the curse imposed by the Mouse King on his nephew Hans-Peter, and restore him to human form. Mice and toys stage a pitched battle. Drosselmeyer sends Clara and Hans-Peter to the Land of Snow and then to the Kingdom of Sweets where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her prince.

Featuring Nina Kaptsova, Artem Ovcharenko, Denis Savin, Pavel Dmitrichenko and Vyacheslav Lopatin.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12.50 for children and seniors.

WHITE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 14., cocktail party at 6. p.m., film starts at 7 p.m., Capitol Theatre

Irving Berlin's songs and dances are performed by two happy couples who discover that love, romance and a Christmas Eve snowfall make everyones' dreams come true. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Allen. Admission is $10 and includes a complimentary mini-cocktail (or soft drink) and desserts courtesy of Gypsy Beans & Baking Company.

THE POLAR EXPRESS in 3D

Dec. 17, 11 a.m., Cedar Lee Theatre

Dec. 18, 11 a.m., Cedar Lee Theatre

Director Robert Zemeckis' computer-animated adaptation of the children's book about a young boy who finds himself on an express train to Santa is a family favorite. Admission is $1.

Following the show on Saturday, Dec. 17, only, you can stop by Dewey's Pizza (2194 Lee Rd.) and have lunch with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. You can also score a free side salad at Dewey's when you present your Cleveland Cinemas Marquee Rewards card.

LETHAL WEAPON

Dec. 17, midnight, Capitol Theatre

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover star in this seminal '80s action film that takes place during the jolliest time of year. Admission is $6. — Sam Allard