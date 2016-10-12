October 12, 2016 Film » Film Features

Film Spotlight: On the Edge Film Festival 

On an equally niche-festive note: The second annual On the Edge Film Festival promises to have "something for extreme sport and armchair athletes alike" when it returns to the Breen Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15.

The festival will include films about "adrenaline-driven action sports" as well as "engrossing character studies and environmental and cultural issues from around the globe."

Unsurprisingly, many of the movies include shots of incredible scenery.

The two-night event will feature different films each evening. For Friday night's opening night reception, food trucks will park outside the theater. Complimentary coffee, Beanitos bean snacks and cookies will be available in the theater lobby from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In addition, Coffin Nachtmahr, star of the short documentary, Throw, will appear that night. He will do a brief yo-yo demonstration and answer questions from the audience after the film screens.

Other Friday-night highlights include Acrophobia, a film about a base jumper, and The Trail to Kazbegi, a film about four fearless mountain bikers.

Coffee, Beanitos and cookies will also be served for Saturday's reception, which takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday's screening schedule includes Across the Sky, a short film about a guy who walked on a slackline that stretched nearly 500 meters in Castle Valley, Utah, and Dog Power, a movie about a variety of dog-powered sports, including canicross, skijoring, and cart and sprint racing.

The films begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The cash bar at the receptions will include beer and wine and all sales benefit Bike Cleveland's bike advocacy efforts.

Tickets cost $25 for each night. Go to theedgefilms.com for more info.

