April 19, 2017 Film » Film Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

'Free Fire' is Jokey Ensemble Shootout Comedy 

By
click to enlarge film.jpg

It seems indelicate to recommend a movie that features gun violence so prominently (and so flippantly) in the immediate wake of the Steve Stephens incident, but Free Fire, directed by Brit Ben Wheatley, which opens Friday in limited release, does precisely that. It's an ensemble period piece (1978, Boston) that's much more a "shootout comedy" than a traditional "action comedy." The bulk of the film is an elaborate, often hysterical, warehouse gun fight precipitated by an arms deal that goes south (as arms deals are wont to do).

Chris (Cillian Murphy) is an emissary from Ireland, presumably with ties to the IRA. He's in the U.S. to buy machine guns from a dandy of a South African dealer named Vernon (Sharlto Copley) and his attache Martin (Babou Ceesay). The dockside warehouse meeting has been facilitated, to varying degrees, by Chris's associate Frank (Michael Smiley), a dodgy negotiator named Justine (Brie Larsen) and a pot-smoking, sports coat-wearing fixer named Ord (Armie Hammer). Tension initially mounts when Vernon supplies the wrong model firearm, but it bubbles over when the opposing "muscle" (Sam Riley and Jack Reynor, respectively) squabble over a personal disagreement from the previous evening.

Much to everyone's annoyance, the ordeal becomes an all-out shootout.

The melee is happily, and for the most part coherently, staged, with the opposing combatants taking cover behind vehicles, blocks of concrete, and assorted bags and machinery harvested from the industrial site. Everyone is shot, repeatedly, and in many cases beaten, burned, strangled and cudgeled in one-on-one brawls. Yet they all remain chipper throughout, exchanging barbs as they exchange fire. It must be no accident that no one ever seems seriously injured — the duration of a few of the characters' survival is an ongoing gag — until the end. And given the tone, even when few are left standing, you half-expect everyone to get up, pat the dust and blood from their jackets and limp back to their cars as they light cigarettes. It's more like watching a hyper-realistic paintball battle with '70s-era costumes and hairdos than an actual gun fight.

The script is bumpy at first. The pre-shootout scenes sometimes play like first takes, and the chummy chemistry only develops as the violence escalates. Copley, with his blond hair and outrageous accent, is the highlight, a source of recurring humor. At one point, he sheathes himself in cardboard to protect his beloved suit.

The shootout, however, isn't quite diverse or interesting enough in its choreography or internal narratives not to induce a bit of boredom. Given the brief 83-minute run time, why not invest an additional eight or 10 minutes for character development and mystery-building before the shootout? There is a twist relating to the allegiance of one of the characters, and while the idea is appreciated, the groundwork for the revelation is flimsily laid.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Film Features

  |  

More Film Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Young German Actress Wows in Francois Ozon Beauty Read More

  2. Nice Gloss On Taut Satanic Possession Flick 'The Devil's Candy' Read More

  3. Spotlight: 'Tommy's Honour' Read More

  4. Spotlight: 'T2 Trainspotting' Read More

  5. Cannibal Flick 'Raw' Transcends its Gross-Out Reputation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Freedom to Marry @ Cleveland Museum of Art

    • Wed., April 19

  • Staff Pick
    Lovesong @ Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematique

    • Thu., April 20

  • Staff Pick
    Sympathy for the Devil @ Cleveland Cinematheque

    • Fri., April 21
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation