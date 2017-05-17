May 17, 2017 Arts » Arts Features

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

The Transformer Station's Newest Exhibition Hits All the Senses 

By
click to enlarge Joseph Desler Costa’s “Forty-Five Forty Fives.”
  • Joseph Desler Costa’s “Forty-Five Forty Fives.”

THEM!

1460 West 29th St., 216-938-5429

transformerstation.org

Taking a break from its recent series of conceptual, process-oriented exhibition, the latest exhibition hosted by Transformer Station celebrates artists who share an equal passion for both music and photography, many of whom also write, make videos and have produced photography books and works on vinyl. Organized by Transformer Station co-founder Laura Ruth Bidwell, Them! examines the role these creative relationships may (or may not) play in each artist's creative process.

"I've organized this show without a traditional curatorial thread," says Bidwell. "THEM!, which features photographers who are also musicians, will appeal to photography lovers and music lovers. Vinyl, show-related books and artifacts will be on display. Headphones and playlists of the artists' music will be available as well as comfortable seating for visitors so that they can spend time looking as well as listening."

Them! features artists such as Cleveland-based Jacob Koestler whose work often blurs the line between audible and visual art, incorporating music directly into their work, as well as artists who separate their creative practices, such as Melissa Auf der Maur and Nick Zinner who have played in internationally renowned bands like Hole, Smashing Pumpkins and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Photographers/Musicians featured in Them! are Melissa Auf der Maur, Tim Davis, Joseph Desler Costa, Jacob Koestler, Darin Mickey and Nick Zinner. In addition to these artists, the exhibition features a selection of hand-poured and hand-pressed, one-of-a-kind records made in Cleveland at Gotta Groove Records by Wax Mage vinyl artists Heather Gmucs and Sarah Barker. A multisensory experience, guests are encouraged to handle these unique objects and enjoy the wide range of music produced by the exhibition's artists.

The exhibition's title pays homage to many sources, including the 1954 science fiction film from which the exhibition derives its name, as well as the 1968 Japanese film Destroy All Monsters, which shares its name with the Detroit anti-rock band formed by Mike Kelley and Jim Shaw in 1973.

Them! opens with a members-only preview from 5 to 7 p.m. and free, public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and remains on view through August 13. Friday evening's reception features music by FreshProduce, DJ Red-I and Playne Jayne. On select Thursdays during the exhibition's run, Transformer Station hosts a series of CDJ2017 Small Hall Concerts from 7 to 8 p.m. The series includes: Uno Lady (Christa Ebert) on June 8, Collapsed Arc (David Russell Stempowski) on June 29 and Jeremy Bible on August 10. Admission is $5, but limited to only 50 guests. Each artist will perform new or rarely heard work. Tickets are on sale now at transformerstation.eventbrite.com.

Tags:

Jump to comments (0)

Latest in Arts Features

More Arts Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Charmaine Spencer on Overcoming Artistic Obstacles and Channeling the Unconventional Read More

  2. The Great Poet Wallace Stevens, Who Worked as an Insurance Executive is Spotlighted in Things As They Are Read More

  3. Three Women Fight Over the Leftovers of a Life in 'Salvage' at None Too Fragile Theater Read More

  4. Natural Selections, Now On View At the Maria Neil Art Project, is a Dresden Creation Read More

  5. Spaces' Monster Drawing Rally Revs Up Artistic Action This Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Ekphrastacy: Artists Talk + Poets Respond @ Heights Arts Gallery

    • Thu., May 18

  • Staff Pick
    Meet-the-Artist @ Cleveland Print Room

    • Fri., May 19

  • Staff Pick
    Third Friday @ 78th Street Studios

    • Fri., May 19
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation