October 16, 2013 News » Features

Inside the Biggest Heroin Bust in Northeast Ohio History 

The documentary film crew, the Southern pipeline, and the brazen Cleveland kingpins

By

Tools

It begins with what seems like a routine traffic stop in a Chicago suburb one late summer night. The driver of a sedan heading east out of town doesn't signal a right toward the turnpike. The trailing Joliet police squad car flashes…

full article »

Comments (21)

Showing 1-12 of 21

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 21

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Decoding the Cleveland Prestige Machine Read More

  2. What You Need to Know About Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law, In Effect For Seven Months and Changing Every Day Read More

  3. Three Northeast Ohio Mothers Recount the Pain of Giving Their Children Up for Adoption, and the Journey Toward Reunion Many Years Later Read More

  4. 25 New Restaurants, Breweries and Bars We're Looking Forward to This Summer in Cleveland Read More

  5. Cleveland's Infant Mortality Rate, Especially Among African-Americans, Ranks As Poorly as Third World Nations. Christin Farmer and Her Team are Working to Change That Read More

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Readers also liked…

People who saved…

From the Archives

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Freedom Dog Fest (Fund-Raisers)

    • Sun., May 21

  • Staff Pick
    The Rite-Aid Cleveland Marathon (Sports (Participatory))

    • Sun., May 21

  • Staff Pick
    Indians vs. Cincinnati Reds @ Progressive Field

    • Wed., May 24
More »

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

Site Search

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation