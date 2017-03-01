Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

March 01, 2017

Kids Comic Con at Lake Erie Ink Bigger Than Ever 

Lake Erie Ink, 2843 Washington Blvd., Cleveland Hts.

216-320-4757, lakeerieink.org

Last year's Kids Comic Con at Lake Erie Ink brought nearly 100 talented young artists and writers to Cleveland Heights, from as far away as Toledo and western Pennsylvania. Following up on previous success, this year's fifth annual Kids Comic Con is back and bigger than ever, with giveaways, door prizes, workshops led by comics artists and writers, and more. Sorry adults, Kids Comic Con is open to kids ages 8 to 18 only. However, adults are welcome if accompanied by a child, and teachers are welcome with a staff ID.

"Our Kids Comic Con is a perfect example of how Lake Erie Ink combines art and text to encourage creative expression and support literacy," says Lake Erie Ink executive director Amy Rosenbluth. "There are many different ways to tell a story, and we are here to help kids in Cleveland find the one that works best for them."

This year's event includes a keynote address by Terri Libenson, cartoonist for the internationally syndicated comic strip The Pajama Diaries, as well as a visit from Gary Kaplan, cousin of Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel, who will share stories of Superman's creation in Cleveland.

Guests artists and writers include Kate Atherton, Sequoia Bostick, Juan Jose Fernandez, Miguel and Michelle Hernandez, Terri Libenson, Angela Oster, Maryanne Rose Papke, Lee Smith, Marc Sumerak and more. Merchandise created by the participating artists, including comics, graphic novels and T-shirts, will also be for sale.

Kids Comic Con takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, March 4. Admission is $10 per child, but scholarship opportunities are available. Costumes are encouraged. Students can bring their own lunch or purchase one on-site. For more information or to register, contact Lake Erie Ink at 216-320-4757 or visit lakeerieink.org/register. — Usmani

